Accutech grows financial software hub

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INDiana Business) — Muncie-based financial software company Accutech Systems Corp. says it has acquired the personal finance website eFinPlan. The company says the platform will be part of its growing hub of financial services, including Moneytree Software LTD.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accutech says eFinPlan helps individuals understand the importance of robust financial planning by offering tools and educational resources.

“When we first launched eFinPlan in 2007, never did we imagine that we’d have the opportunity to see it join a company that has been successful in the market for 40 years and that has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to serving the financial planning needs of advisors and clients alike,” said eFinPlan co-founder Kent Irwin. “We’re confident that eFinPLAN is in great hands for this next step in eFinPLAN’s journey towards helping people build flourishing financial plans.”

Accutech says eFinPlan offers resources to create an effective financial plan, such as life stages and relationships.