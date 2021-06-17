Inside INdiana Business

AES Indiana acquires Clinton County solar project

CLINTON CO., Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved a request from Indianapolis-based electric utility AES Indiana to acquire a 195-megawatt solar project in Clinton County. The electric company says construction on the Hardy Hills project is expected to begin this fall and begin operating in 2023.

AES Indiana, a subsidiary of AES Corp. (NYSE: AES), was formerly known as Indiana Power and Light Co.

“This is an important moment for AES Indiana which advances our investments in renewables here in the state,” said Kristina Lund, AES Indiana president and chief executive officer. “We are accelerating the future of energy by diversifying our portfolio to include renewables and conventional fuel sources and prioritizing major investments to modernize our energy grid.”

AES hired Chicago-based Invenergy to develop the project and manage construction. AES says the solar farm will generate enough electricity to power more than 30,000 homes during peak hours.