Agave to open second location in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -Agave Bar and Grill in Carmel is planning to a second authentic family-operated Mexican restaurant in downtown Fishers. The expansion is planned for the Spark Apartments mixed-use building, which is currently being developed.

Restaurant representatives say the Fishers location will offer the full menu, as well as a tequila bar and patio.

In celebration of the Fishers expansion, Agave Bar and Grill is partnering with Patrón Tequila on exclusive cocktails designed for the Nickel Plate District location.

The new Agave Bar and Grill plans to be located on the first floor of Spark Apartments on the northeast corner of North and Maple streets. The restaurant will occupy approximately 1,800 square feet of space and includes an elevated patio facing North Street.

“It was always our expectation that the development of the Nickel Plate District would create increased opportunity for locally-owned businesses and restaurateurs,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “The planned addition of Agave Bar and Grill to North Street brings yet another destination for residents and visitors in our thriving city center.”

Agave Bar and Grill is slated to open in March.