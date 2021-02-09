Inside INdiana Business

Allegiant adds three nonstop flights from Indy

by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Allegiant Air (Nasdaq: ALGT) will soon offer nonstop flights from Indianapolis International Airport to Los Angeles and Boston, and another August-only nonstop service to Rapid City, South Dakota. The flights to Boston and LA take off May 28 and will operate on Mondays and Fridays. 

“Los Angeles is a top market for travelers out of Indy, and Boston has always been an important business and leisure destination for IND,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Allegiant says the Rapid City flight is a new nonstop service that will begin Aug. 4 and will run through Aug. 14 on Wednesdays and Saturdays. 

Allegiant now flies nonstop from Indianapolis to 15 destinations.

