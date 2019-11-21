Allegiant to begin non-stop flights from northern Indiana

Allegiant starts seasonal non-stop flights to Sarasota from South Bend and Fort Wayne. (company provided photo)

FORT WAYNE and SOUTH BEND (Inside INdiana Business) — Travelers in northern Indiana who are looking for a warmer climate to visit this winter have a new way to get there. Airports in Fort Wayne and South Bend will begin offering this weekend seasonal non-stop flight to Sarasota, Florida on Allegiant Air. (Nasdaq: ALGT)

Fort Wayne International Airport says its non-stop flight to Sarasota-Bradenton Airport will begin Sunday.

As a seasonal route, it will run from late November through late spring 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome another non-stop flight from FWA with Allegiant,” said Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports, “Sarasota will be another great Florida option for residents of the northeast Indiana region as we enter into the winter season.”

Hinderman says the Sarasota route marks the thirteenth non-stop destination that Fort Wayne Airport offers.

Meanwhile, Allegiant will begin service from South Bend to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Monday, November 25.

Like Fort Wayne, South Bend will have non-stop flights twice a week.