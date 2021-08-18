Inside INdiana Business

Allegiant to offer new Florida nonstop flight

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Air travelers from Indianapolis International Airport will have another nonstop destination later in the year as Allegiant (Nasdaq: ALGT) has added a flight to Key West, Florida. The airport says the route, which will begin in December, is its first nonstop flight to the popular destination.

“With its year-round sunshine, incredible beaches and attractions, Key West is one of the most sought-after destinations in the U.S. right now. We expect it to be an even bigger draw for leisure travelers seeking an affordable, convenient vacation spot for warm winter getaways,” said Allegiant Senior Vice President Drew Wells.

Allegiant says the new route will run twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning Dec. 1.

Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez says the Key West flight brings the number to 21 nonstop flights announced so far in 2021, and the fifth new destination from Indianapolis added by Allegiant this year.

“Key West is one of the most unique destinations in the United States, but until now it has been hard to get there,” said Rodriguez. “In December that changes – Hoosiers will be able to easily travel to the Florida Keys and enjoy everything this destination has to offer.”