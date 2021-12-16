Inside INdiana Business

Allen County touts record building permits

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Allen County Building Department says the number of building permits issued in 2021 far surpassed past records. The county says residential and commercial permits represented more than $2 billion in construction value, up from the previous record of $1.6 billion in 2019.

The number of commercial construction permits issued in Allen County between January 1 and December 9 totaled 6,798. Meanwhile, the number of residential permits totaled 26,831.

“Reaching $2 billion in building construction value in one year is not only a historic achievement, but also a clear indication of Allen County’s ongoing success and economic recovery,” the Allen County Board of Commissioners said in a news release. “We wish to thank and acknowledge the development community for their perseverance and hard work throughout the pandemic to keep development moving in the county.”

This is the fifth consecutive year the county has seen more than $1 billion in construction permit value.

The county says the number of permits obtained online continues to grow, with 70% of applications being submitted online.