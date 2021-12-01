Inside INdiana Business

Allen County town of Leo-Cedarville to celebrate ‘Stellar’ project

The “Pride of Leo” mural is among the projects being celebrated. (photo courtesy of the NewAllen Alliance)

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Allen County will Thursday cut the ribbon on nearly $2 million in downtown revitalization projects in the town of Leo-Cedarville. The projects include a $1.2 million streetscape improvement effort that was made possible with funding from the Stellar Communities program.

Leo-Cardarville is part of the NewAllen Alliance, which was one of two regions to receive the Stellar designation in 2018. The designation allowed NewAllen to receive $750,000 for the project from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, with the remaining funding coming from the town.

“These downtown revitalization projects are a great example of what the Stellar Communities program is designed to achieve,” said the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs Executive Director, Denny Spinner. “These improvements will help welcome residents and tourists into town, and further incentivize community and economic development.”

The town is also celebrating a nearly $520,000 streetscape improvement project that included funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings Program.

The ribbon cutting will also mark the completion of the Pride of Leo mural on the town’s main street.

