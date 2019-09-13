ALOM CEO: Indy ‘one of our biggest successes’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of California-based ALOM says in the two years since opening a fulfillment and distribution hub in Indianapolis, the facility has been one of the company’s biggest successes. The supply chain management company this week cut the ribbon on its expanded, 160,000-square-foot facility, which Hannah Kain says will lead to continued growth in Indy. When the project was first announced earlier this year, ALOM said it would increase employment by 25%.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Kain said the business environment and people in Indiana have contributed to the company’s growth.

“Indianapolis is a wonderful location. We are servicing the east cost, the Midwest and certainly down to Texas. The location is really key for us,” said Kain. “Supply chain is of course a fast-growing business. If you think about the growth that other people in the supply chain area have experienced, they are also growing. We have been outpacing their growth because of our customization and ability to handle very intricate technology elements in the supply chain.”

Kain says another part of the expansion is the establishment of ALOM’s digital duplication center, which serves the company’s clients in the automotive industry. She adds the effort to find talent for the facility has been relatively easy in Indianapolis, especially compared to the company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley.

“What we have made a point of doing is making an environment for the employees where everybody’s engaged and you have many opportunities as the company has grown. We promote from within. We have a great benefits package and we try to take care of our staff members. For instance, in the new facility, we have a really nice employee gym. I think when candidates come in to interview, they can certainly see that we care about employees and that it’s a great work environment.”

Kain says ALOM’s goal is find the best person for each position, which puts the onus on the company to create a great place to work.