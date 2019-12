SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — South Bend-based AM General LLC has been awarded a more than $15 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense. The DOD says the contract calls for hardware support to reset and upgrade a fleet of high mobility multi-wheeled vehicles.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command in Michigan contracted the work, which is to be performed in Amman, Jordan.

The project is slated for completion Dec. 13, 2020.