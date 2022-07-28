Inside INdiana Business

Amatrol planning additional expansion in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Jeffersonville-based Amatrol Inc. is looking to expand its southern Indiana operations. The company plans to invest $8.5 million to acquire the former Key Electronics building in the North Port Business Centre and create 30 full-time jobs.

Amatrol designs, develops and manufactures technical training systems for numerous applications, including HVAC, smart automation, and diesel mechanics.

One Southern Indiana, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, says the building at 2533 Centennial Boulevard in Jeffersonville would grow Amatrol’s operations by 65%.

The additional 100,000 square feet of space, 1si says, would allow the company to introduce new product lines in smart automation and HVAC training equipment and e-learning software.

“Amatrol now has a plan which, with the support of local and state governments, will allow us to expand our facility to accommodate more clients in new and innovative ways,” Amatrol President Paul Perkins said in written remarks.

The Jeffersonville City Council will consider a tax abatement request from Amatrol at its Aug. 1 meeting.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Amatrol up to a total of $300,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired and trained for the new jobs.

The project comes less than three years after Amatrol announced plans for a $2.5 million expansion and 35 new jobs.