Ambrose sues city over Waterside site

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The ongoing fight over the former GM Stamping Plant property in downtown Indianapolis has taken another major step. Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group, which had previously been redeveloping the 100-acre site into the $1.4 billion Waterside mixed-use development, has filed suit against the city of Indianapolis for threatening to acquire the property via eminent domain. The firm is also seeking a preliminary injunction preventing the city from attempting to acquire the land.

Ambrose first announced plans to offload the property in late September, citing a shift in its business focus to e-commerce and industrial development projects. Less than a week later, the city said it planned to use eminent domain to acquire the property.

Ambrose says the project agreement between the two parties prevents the city from using eminent domain.

“That provision was in the contract because the City had previously threatened to take the property, and we needed assurance the City would not try to take it again,” Ambrose said in a statement Tuesday. “Accordingly, the contract protected us from the City trying to take the land. Based on that promise, we invested millions in the redevelopment of the property.”

However, in a letter sent to Ambrose in mid-October, the city said there was no violation.

The two parties met on October 23. Ambrose Chief Executive Officer Aasif Bade said the city offered to purchase the property for $6 million, which he claimed was “far below its current market value” of more than $65 million.

Inside INdiana Business has reached out to the city for comment. You can read the full statement from Ambrose Property Group below:

