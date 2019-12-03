Amish Acres set for February auction

Amish Acres will go to auction in Feb. 2020. The venue will close at the end of 2019. (photo courtesy Schrader’s Real Estate & Auction Co.)

NAPPANEE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A well-known tourist destination in northern Indiana’s Amish country will be sold to the highest bidder in February, according to the auction house that will handle the bidding.

Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. has posted Amish Acres of Nappanee on the auctioneer’s website.

Owners of the Elkhart county attraction announced in November they were closing the 50-year-old business at the end of the year and the property would be auctioned off in 2020.

Amish Acres LLC runs a multivenue operation, including a restaurant, bakery, reception hall and the 400-seat Round Barn Theatre.

The property also has two log cabins and a cider and grist mill.

Schrader’s posting says the “one of a kind, historic auction” offers about 25 acres of land in 12 tracts.

The auction is scheduled for Feb. 5.