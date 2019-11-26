Another purchase by Lippert Components

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Following several acquisitions last week, Elkhart-based Lippert Components Inc. remains in the buying mode.

The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII), announced Monday it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Polyplastic Group B.V., a manufacturer of acrylic window and door products headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Polyplastic is a large supplier of windows to the European trailer industries.

Lippert Components provides components for the production of recreational vehicles, such as towing hardware, and interior elements.

LCI says it has been expanding its engineered windows systems segment for several years.

Once the transaction has closed, the acquisition will accelerate LCI’s expansion into the European recreational vehicle, trailer, supermarket, and e-mobility vehicle window market.

“By adding Polyplastic’s acrylic windows to our product lineup coupled with the continuation of its long-standing history of excellence, LCI’s ability to service the European Caravan industry is set to reach an all-time high,” said Jason Lippert, president and chief executive officer of LCI. “Polyplastic’s lightweight acrylic window and sunroof solutions also grant us access to several other great industries and markets in Europe that we could not have previously entered without this technology.”

On Friday, Lippert Components announced it had purchased a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of towing products and aftermarket truck accessories. During the same week, LCI acquired the assets of a Michigan-based manufacturer of an electric-powered retractable sunshade for boats and pontoons.