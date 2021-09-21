Inside INdiana Business

Aptiv to celebrate new Hamilton County locations

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb will Wednesday join executives from Ireland-based Aptiv to mark the grand opening of the technology company’s $42 million Indiana Technical Center in Carmel. The company will also celebrate its recently-opened, $9 million Westfield Lab Facility.

Aptiv specializes in mobility software and systems integration, particularly in the electrified and driverless vehicle space.

Plans for the Westfield facility were first announced in October 2019. The company said the lab would focus on developing next-generation technology for connected vehicles, including environmental testing, product and material analysis, and on-vehicle development.

Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal reported last October the company was planning the $42 million facility in Carmel, though specific details on the project were not available. Between the Carmel and Westfield locations, Aptiv was looking to create as many as 400 jobs.

The grand opening event at the Carmel location is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.