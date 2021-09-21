Inside INdiana Business

Aptiv to celebrate new Hamilton County locations

(photo courtesy of Aptiv)
by: Alex Brown
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb will Wednesday join executives from Ireland-based Aptiv to mark the grand opening of the technology company’s $42 million Indiana Technical Center in Carmel. The company will also celebrate its recently-opened, $9 million Westfield Lab Facility.

Aptiv specializes in mobility software and systems integration, particularly in the electrified and driverless vehicle space.

Plans for the Westfield facility were first announced in October 2019. The company said the lab would focus on developing next-generation technology for connected vehicles, including environmental testing, product and material analysis, and on-vehicle development.

Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal reported last October the company was planning the $42 million facility in Carmel, though specific details on the project were not available. Between the Carmel and Westfield locations, Aptiv was looking to create as many as 400 jobs.

The grand opening event at the Carmel location is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bronze bust unveiled at Burt Reynolds’ Hollywood gravesite

Entertainment /

1 injured in New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome roof fire

National /

Gas prices still rising after Hurricane Ida curbs oil production

Local /

Afghanistan girls soccer team given asylum in Portugal

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image