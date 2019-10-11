Arthritis Foundation to host ‘Bone Bash’

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana business) – The Arthritis Foundation is set to host its 7th annual Bone Bash Saturday night. At the event, the foundation will honor Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Edward Hellman.

Hellaman specializes in hip and knee reconstructive surgery and is also serves on the OrthoIndy board of directors and the medical executive committee of the OrthoIndy Hospital.

“Dr. Hellman is an excellent example of a physician that really has the best interests of his arthritis patients in mind–he’s innovative, thoughtful, and knowledgeable. We’re very pleased to be able to have him as the Medical Honoree,” Arthritis Foundation Executive Director Sandra Messner said.

The event encourages attendees to dress up in their ‘spookiest attire’ to raise awareness and funds for arthritis.

Standard tickets are $150 each and includes appetizers, wine and beer, both a live and silent auction, as well as entertainment provided by musical guests, “Don’t Call Me Betty.” All proceeds will support the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to find a cure for arthritis, which the foundation reports impacts one in four U.S. adults.

The Bone Bash is presented by Lilly and Company and Ortho Indy.

