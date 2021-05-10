Inside INdiana Business

Ascension St. Vincent expanding Indy campus

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Ascension St. Vincent has unveiled plans for a major expansion of its main campus on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The health system says it will invest $325 million in the project, which includes relocating the Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital to the campus, as well as building a new Brain and Spine Hospital and a new parking garage.

The relocation of the women’s hospital will include 268,000 square feet of new space featuring 109 additional private neonatal intensive care unit rooms. It will be connected to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, bringing all related departments together, including NICU, mother/baby care and high-risk OB.

The new Brain and Spine Hospital is being developed in partnership with Carmel-based Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine. The health system says the hospital will include the integration of the Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine research institute and a new residency training program.

Ascension St. Vincent says it plans to add new surface parking in addition to the new parking garage.

“These exciting projects demonstrate our Mission to place our patients, especially those who are poor and vulnerable, at the forefront of our decisions,” Jonathan Nalli, chief executive officer of Ascension St. Vincent Indiana, said in a news release. “We are proud and honored to lead the future of complex, specialty care in Indiana and throughout our region.”

The health system says it will award 25% of design and construction work on the project to certified veteran-, women- and minority-owned businesses with at least 50% of the work coming from Indiana communities.

You can learn more about the project by clicking here.