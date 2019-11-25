Ascensus to acquire Indianapolis-based Nyhart

INDIANAPOLIS, (Inside INdiana Business) -A Pennsylvania-based retirement, education, and healthcare technology company has entered into an agreement to acquire Indianapolis-based Nyhart, an employee benefits consulting firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, however officials say Nyhart will immediately become part of the FuturePlan by Ascensus line of business.

Nyhart says it currently serves more than 2,400 clients nationwide from 9 locations. With client assets that exceed $20 billion, the firm says it employs nearly 100 actuaries, employee benefit consultants, and administrators.

“Nyhart has an outstanding track record of success, client focus, and service quality over multiple decades,” said Raghav Nandagopal, Ascensus’ executive vice president of corporate development. “It is a highly reputable and well-run company positioned for growth through the cultivation of strong industry relationships and the delivery of differentiated solutions to a diverse client base. With this acquisition, we significantly expand our retirement and healthcare offerings on a national level while leveraging Nyhart’s healthcare actuarial solutions as a new service to our distribution partners and current and prospective clients.”