Aspire Indiana Health unveils renovation project

ANDERSON, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A $1.35 million renovation project that began this spring has been completed. Aspire Indiana Health will Monday reopen its Bolin building in Anderson.

The building will house the nonprofit healthcare provider’s primary medical care clinic and pharmacy.

Genoa Healthcare, Aspire’s pharmacy partner will now have its own designated entrance.

The company says primary care patients who had been receiving services at the nearby Hoak building will be transferred to Bolin.

“Our clients will be amazed at how much better the layout and flow is inside our clinic. We believe this will better enable us to provide comprehensive ‘whole health’ care to those we serve,” said Barbara Scott, Aspire president and chief executive officer. “This represents a major investment and underscores our commitment to serve Madison County with primary medical and behavioral health care, as well as community support services.”

Aspire is slated to host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house event in early 2020.