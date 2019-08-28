Aspire Indiana names new CFO

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A longtime healthcare industry finance expert has been hired to be the new Chief Financial Officer at Aspire Indiana/Aspire Indiana Health. Tim Crockett brings over 30 years experience to the Noblesville-based company. Crockett was most recently CFO of Breckenridge Health in Hardinsburg, KY. and previously held similar roles with University of Louisville Physicians, the Jewish Hospital and St. Mary’s HealthCare.

Crockett assumes the role from Craig Baird, who retired in June after 37 years with the company, but remains in a consulting role to help with the transition.

“Through hard work by our entire staff and embracing an ambitious vision for the future, Aspire is blessed to be in a strong financial position — a legacy that Craig helped to build, and Tim will lead to even greater heights,” said Aspire CEO Barbara Scott. “We are growing, not only in size but in our aspirations for how we can better serve the community as a fully integrated healthcare provider.”