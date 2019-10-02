Atkinson named Ivy Tech Richmond chancellor

RICHMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Ivy Tech Community College has named Stacy Atkinson as chancellor for its Richmond campus and Connersville site.

Atkinson succeeds Chad Bolser, who stepped into the role of vice president of operations for the southern campuses at Ivy Tech in July.

Atkinson has been with Ivy Tech since 2015. She has served in many roles at the college including early childhood adjunct instructor for the Muncie campus, senior instructional designer with the Center for Instructional Technology and the executive director of Strategic Initiatives.

“We are thrilled Stacy is continuing her leadership role with the Richmond campus and with Ivy Tech,” said Sue Ellspermann, president, Ivy Tech Community College, in a statement. “Stacy has a rich background in higher education and with Ivy Tech. Her knowledge and skills, combined with her passion for learning and our students, will have tremendous benefits for the campus and community as we continue to strive for 50,000 Hoosiers earning credentials by 2023.”

Atkinson earned a bachelor’s of science in professional aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, a master of arts degree in elementary and early childhood education from the University of South Carolina, a master of arts in curriculum and instruction from Lesley University, and a PhD in adult learning and development from Lesley University.