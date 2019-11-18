Atlas World Group names president

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Evansville-based Atlas World Group Inc. has named Phil Wahl president and chief operations officer. Wahl was formerly vice president and general manager of Atlas Logistics and has served as senior vice president since 2017.

In the newly-created position, Wahl will oversee all strategy and operations for Atlas Logistics 3PL and fleet services.

“Atlas Logistics is a fundamentally different service than that of household goods,” said Jack Griffin, chairman and chief executive officer of Atlas World Group. “With Phil’s appointment to this new leadership role, we take an important step in bifurcating our logistics and household goods offerings, making them two distinct business units. Phil’s impeccable leadership will allow for significant growth in the logistics sector, and we are committed to making the necessary investments to benefit his team.”

Wahl will step into the role in January.