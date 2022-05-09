Inside INdiana Business

Auburn sports park developers withdraw motion to dismiss lawsuit

AUBURN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A lawsuit over a planned sports park in Auburn is reportedly nearing a settlement. An attorney for the defendants in the suit, Rodney Sinn and Auburn Sports Group, have filed to withdraw a Motion to Dismiss.

The lawsuit was filed in Hamilton County Superior Court in February by Grand Park Fieldhouse LLC and alleges that Sinn, a principal with ASG improperly used confidential information from his time at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

According to the lawsuit, Sinn served as president of operations at Grand Park from July 2015 to July 2016. Grand Park alleges that Sinn has shared confidential information he obtained during his time in Westfield to entice third parties to invest in the Auburn sports park development and also disclosing Grant Park’s business plan for the Auburn development.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges Sinn “is also using Grand Park’s confidential financial information, business plans and marketing strategies to plan, develop and market the Auburn Sports Park.”

Auburn Sports Group unveiled plans for the $42 million sports park in January. Designs called for 16 basketball/volleyball courts, a domed indoor facility, eight baseball/softball fields and three artificial turf soccer/football fields.

ASG indicated the facility could be operational by mid-summer and create 200 jobs.

The new motion to withdraw the Motion to Dismiss, was filed Monday. Defense counsel David Boyer said in the filing, “The parties have entered into an agreement by terms to settle the case.”

Details of the proposed settlement terms were not provided. A hearing to consider the motion was scheduled for Monday, but it is unclear if a judge accepted it.