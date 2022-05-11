Inside INdiana Business

Auto supplier growing in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Michigan-based Teijin Automotive Technologies will Thursday break ground on a $110 million expansion at its manufacturing plant in Huntington. The automotive components manufacturer says the project will add 164,000 square feet of space and create up to 225 jobs over the next several years.

The company currently has a 350,000-square-foot facility in addition to a 32,000-square-foot service center in Huntington. The new addition will accommodate a new topcoat line and assembly capabilities.

Teijin Automotive Technologies was formerly known as Continental Structural Plastics. The company makes its own composite materials and uses them to manufacture components for the automotive, marine, heavy truck and industrial markets.

The company currently employs nearly 600 in Huntington and expects that number to grow to more than 800 in 2025.

Teijin also has a facility in the Allen County town of Grabill in addition to locations in Louisiana, Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Czech Republic, France, Germany and Portugal, China and Japan.