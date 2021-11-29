Inside INdiana Business

Aviation companies merge

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Two Indiana-based aviation companies have merged and plan to establish new national headquarters in Indianapolis. Jet Access and Eagle Creek Aviation say the merger will create a private aviation brand capable of offering a full spectrum of private aviation needs and will make Indianapolis a national aviation hub.

Jet Access and Eagle Creek Aviation say the integrated company will employ more than 380 people, including more than 110 professional pilots and 75 aircraft technicians, with the majority based in central Indiana.

“The combination of our two companies, and more importantly the incredibly talented people that make them great, will create enormous opportunity within the marketplace to innovate, create jobs and bring value to our current and

future customers all while making Indianapolis a national private aviation hub,” said Jet Access President Quinn Ricker.

Jet Access took over operations at Indianapolis Regional Airport earlier this year. The company oversees 10 fixed-based operators and runs 11 flight schools, including operations at Columbus Municipal Airport and Shelbyville Municipal Airport.

“We believe when we combine Eagle Creek’s decades-long technical expertise and reputation in the industry with the innovation and growth orientation of Jet Access, we will unleash the potential to become the country’s preeminent provider of the full scope of aviation services,” said Matt Hagans, Eagle Creek Aviation founder and chief executive officer.

Eagle Creek Aviation provides aircraft maintenance, aircraft sales, FBO and charter services at Eagle Creek Airport in Indianapolis. Eagle Creek Aviation also operates at Indianapolis Executive Airport and Frankfort/Clinton County Airport under the First Wing Jet Center brand.

Jet Access says the merger will make it the 12th largest Part-135 private jet operator in the United States, with more than 50 planes in the fleet. The company will offer services such as private aircraft charter, wing share joint aircraft ownership, and airport management, among others.