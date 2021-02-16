Axle’s Garage Tap opens at Bottleworks District

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Axle’s Garage Tap has opened at The Garage Food Hall in Indianapolis’ Bottleworks District. Axle’s Garage Tap, which is a concept introduced by Wisconsin-based Geronimo Hospitality Group, offers a menu of 20 specialty and craft beers on tap.

In addition, Blupoint Oyster House & Bar is now open at The Garage. The restaurant features a variety of shucked-to-order oysters.

“We hope the continuation of new tenant openings excites and entices the community to try something new they can’t find anywhere else,” said Jeff Whiteman, chief operating officer for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “One of our goals for Bottleworks was to offer a vibrant, all-encompassing destination within this growing city. We are so thankful for all of our tenants and our team for bringing this dream to life and ensuring the Bottleworks experience is unmatched.”

In March, the company says new tenants joining The Garage will include The Harbour, a traditional British fish and chip shop, and Certain Feelings Coffee Co., where the owners of Coat Check Coffee will source and roast its own coffee.

The company says the W Nail Bar recently opened on the first floor of Bottleworks Hotel, offering customers a safe nail service by exclusively using acrylic-free, handmade products. Bottleworks Hotel is also expected to welcome Geronimo Hospitality Group’s Blue Collar Coffee Co., The Woodhouse Day Spa and Cunningham Restaurant Group’s Asian-inspired Modita in March.

Additional tenants opening in the spring include the hotel’s cocktail bar Sundry & Vice, entertainment destination Pins Mechanical Co., Pakistani and Indian eatery Chapati Beta and blowout salon DryBar.

Bottleworks Hotel and The Garage Food Hall opened this winter along with additional Phase 1 completions, such as Living Room Theaters.