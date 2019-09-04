B-Start launches 2019 program with call for applications

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Bloomington Economic Development Corp. has opened applications for a five-month program that includes mentorship, consultations with local experts, business development workshops and a pitch competition. Monroe County residents can apply for the 2019-2020 B-Start cohort, a pre-accelerator program for entrepreneurs, through September 20.

B-Start aims to boost the area’s local economic development. The program is supported by organizations including Cook Group, IU Ventures, Gayle & Bill Cook Center for Entrepreneurship – Ivy Tech Bloomington and The Mill.



“B-Start has graduated 27 companies since it launched in 2015. Given great demand from past program applicants, this year we have already increased our mentor capacity, allowing us to accept more entrepreneurs into our program for the 2019-20 session,” said Ellyn Sallee, Project/Development Manager at the BEDC, in a news release. “B-Start was created to increase opportunities in our community that support local talent and foster entrepreneurial activity. With the success of B-Start over the past five years, the BEDC is committed to advancing our community’s innovation-driven and high-growth companies, ultimately creating new jobs and strengthening Monroe County’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.”



