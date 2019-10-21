B-Start selects 2019 startups

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A pre-accelerator program for entrepreneurs and early-stage startups in Bloomington has announced its 2019 cohort. Fourteen Monroe County startups will participate in B-Start’s 5-month program.

The cohort will attend workshops to help develop business plans, prepare financial documents and understand fundraising and bootstrapping. B-Start is open to all Monroe County residents and is designed for entrepreneurs who want to take their creative business idea through a comprehensive refining process to build a foundation for acceleration.

The 14 participants include:

Blueprint Stats – a sports analytics company that specializes in high school basketball and will provide in depth-statistics, film breakdowns, shot charts and more.

CashMD – a platform to bring patients and healthcare providers together by providing transparent pricing, the ability to book an appointment, etc.

Fair Fitness – a gym that will incentivize members to save money on their membership based on the amount of times they workout and frequent the gym.

Ferryman Fin – a technology company dedicated to creating a suite of applications and services that focus on utilizing Bitcoin and its network

Fixit – a home renovation/repair application that streamlines the process of finding the right contractors for the right price. Local contractors can also use the platform to better advertise their business.

Hoosier Films – a multi-platform film distribution that will include a subscription film streaming service, digital downloads, live screens at fairs and historic theaters, and a mobile cinema for Hoosier-made films.

Lefty McGoo – an Instagram-based social enterprise with a focus on creativity fueled charity.

Diggity Dog Den- a luxurious dog daycare and cage-free boarding facility with accessories and to make the canine guest and owner safe and happy.

Misa Digital – designs and manufactures novel digital instruments that enable musicians to play synthesizers, and guitar synthesizers, in a new way.

RadioInstigator – hardware and software that will assess the clients radio footprint, defend the IT assets against radio threats, etc.

Rocks – A mobile social platform to find nearby rock climbing and belaying partners and to connect local climbers with others around the world.

SPINS – A freemium model music sharing platform that will allow local artists to advertise their own songs and upcoming concerts, explore the top 5 songs or “Spins” in the area, and share music with friends.

The Functional Musician – an online health and wellness business geared toward collegiate musicians with the goal of building a strong, healthy, and functional foundation that will help carry their bodies throughout their musical career.

Titan Learning – a virtual, educational simulation for any profession, removing the traditional lecture-based learning method with an experience-based one.



“I’m excited for the 2019-2020 B-Start cohort” said Ellyn Sallee, project/development manager of the BEDC. “The startups cover a wide range of industries, from basketball and dog daycares to music, and it will be exciting to see their process and growth over the next 5 months.”



At the end of the 5-month cohort, the startups will deliver a 5-minute pitch in March of 2020 to a panel of judges with the chance to win cash prizes to launch their business.

