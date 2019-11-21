Ball State Alumni Association names president

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Ball State Alumni Association has named James Acton president of the Ball State University Alumni Association. Acton most-recently served as associate vice president of alumni and giving programs at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

Acton will also serve as the Ball State University Foundation’s vice president of alumni engagement.

Acton succeeds Debbie Linegar, who acted as interim associate vice president of alumni engagement and president of the Ball State Alumni Association during the nationwide candidate search process.

The University’s Alumni Association aims to build relationships between and among alumni, students, faculty, staff, and friends by sponsoring social, educational, philanthropic, and service-oriented programs.

“Jamie is well prepared for this key leadership role,” said Jake Logan, Ball State University Foundation president and vice president for University Advancement. “He has broad experience in many aspects of alumni relations, which will allow him to hit the ground running. He is the right leader to continue to build upon the Ball State Alumni Association’s incredible momentum.”

Acton will step into his new role December 3.