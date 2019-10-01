Ball State Athletics releases strategic plan

MUNCIE, Ind (Inside INdiana Business) — Ball State Athletics has released a new strategic plan to guide the athletic department toward specific goals over the next few years. Director of Athletics Beth Goetz says the new plan, Onward, will be in place to steer the programs through 2024. The goals include improving on a record-high overall grade point average of 3.27, approval of an indoor practice facility and over $12.4 million in commitments to support student-athletes.

“Onward provides us a clear blueprint to achieve our ambitious goals. The robust feedback received from so many through its development has allowed us to create priorities that align with our mission: We are committed to the pursuit of excellence, the life-long success of our student-athletes, and to serving as a source of pride and engagement for the Ball State community. Our coaches and leadership team are truly excited about the path forward,” Goetz says.



Goetz has also announced an updated organizational structure that includes new staff members and promotions. Dr. Karin Lee has been promoted to Deputy Athletics Director, Internal Operations/Senior Woman Administrator. Lee will also serve as sport administrator for several Ball State programs. She will also be a member of the newly-created executive team which also features Haven Fields, a newly hired Deputy Athletics Director/External Operations. Fields will help with fundraising, oversee football and other sports, and coordinate external management areas. Shawn Sullivan is also a member of the new executive team. The Associate Athletics Director will lead the collaboration between the strategic communication and marketing teams.