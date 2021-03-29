Ball State dedicates Ginn Woods

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s second-largest protected old-growth forest is expected to soon become the state’s latest nature preserve. Ball State University’s board of trustees approved a proposal to dedicate Ginn Woods as a state nature preserve.

University President Geoffrey Mearns says he will sign the proposal and send the application to the Indiana Natural Resources Commission for acceptance on May 18.

“Dedicating this land as a state nature preserve aligns with our University’s strategic and master plans,” President Mearns said. “Ball State is committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability. We also believe in making a positive impact on our community. Taking this step ensures Ginn Woods will remain unchanged and available for decades to come for vital research and education, which will benefit both our local and statewide community.”

The university says the 161-acre woodland forest lies along the Mississinewa River in northern Delaware County, which was purchased by the university in 1970 from Mary Baldwin McKinzie, John and Sarah Ginn’s great-granddaughter.

The area is one of six natural land field stations or environmental education centers managed by Ball State. The university says once Ginn Woods is officially named a state nature preserve, Ball State will remain owner and will maintain the land. Governor Eric Holcomb would have the chance to finalize the process by signing an order upon Indiana Natural Resources Commission approval.