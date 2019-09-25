Ball State, Muncie Schools Convene

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Leaders from Muncie Community Schools are attending a conference Wednesday through Thursday to discuss the partnership between MCS and Ball State University. The university says outcomes from the summit will inform the Academic Innovation and Financial Viability Plan, which is due to the Indiana General Assembly next June.

Members of the Muncie and Ball State communities have been in a partnership since 2018, when the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation to grant Ball State University authority to appoint a Muncie Community School Board of Trustees in June.

The conference will aim to initiate “meaningful conversations and innovative approaches to energize participants to develop and implement effective strategies to support student success and community wellbeing.”

Keynote speakers include:

George Couros, author of “The Innovator’s Mindset”

Jennifer Blatz, Champion of Cradle to Career

Robert Jackson, education consultant and award-winning author



A joint MCS-Ball State Academic Innovation Council is also gathering data from community members and experts to inform the civic-university partnership.



