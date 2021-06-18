Inside INdiana Business

Ball State raises tuition, keeps room & board flat

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Ball State University Board of Trustees has approved what it calls a modest increase in tuition and mandatory fees for the next two academic years. The university says students will see a 1.45% increase each year, though room and board costs will remain flat for the next academic year.

Parking fees for students will also not increase for the next year. Ball State says the combined increase in cost for 2021-2022 is the lowest in 20 years for the university.

“We know affordability is among the key concerns for our students and families,” said Renae Conley, chair of the Ball State Board of Trustees. “Our Board focuses on keeping rates unchanged or very low if increases are necessary. We have done that again, as we have done historically for the last decade.”

The university says it will also distribute more than $44 million in institutional financial aid and some $20 million in federal COVID relief funds to students next year.