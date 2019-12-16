Ball State seeks proposals to bolster strategic plan

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – The Ball State University Board of Trustees has approved a $5 million investment for initiatives that will support the institution’s strategic plan. The university is currently seeking proposals from the campus community that align with any of the plan’s strategic imperatives and that aim to expedite the implementation of the plan.

Special attention will be given to proposals that have a focus on ways to improve undergraduate student retention, persistence, and completion. Plans should also develop new high-demand graduate programs as well as discuss ways to enhance faculty and staff professional development and personal satisfaction.

The university says it will award up to $5 million from the fund over a three-year period, beginning July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023.

Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns said supplementing the university’s strategic plan is a key component of successfully moving forward as a campus community.

“Destination 2040: Our Flight Path includes short- and long-term goals for Ball State, and the President’s Strategic Imperative Fund will support innovative projects from across the campus,” said Mearns. “As our campus community develops these proposals, we will be guided by our enduring values: excellence, innovation, courage, integrity, inclusiveness, social responsibility, and gratitude. In that spirit, I am grateful for our faculty and staff’s investment in our university’s bright future as we continue to implement our strategic plan.”

You can learn more about Ball State’s strategic plan by clicking here.