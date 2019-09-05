Ball State to break ground on new science building

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Ball State University will Friday break ground on its new $87.5 million, five-story structure that will house the school’s chemistry and biology departments. The new Foundational Sciences Building, along with the Health Professions Building, is part of a phased plan to replace the Cooper Science Complex.

Part of the new East Quad, the building will stand to the south of the new Health Professions Building. Plans for the building were first announced in March.

Ball State says the new building will feature:

208,000 square feet

aquatics suite

collaborative space

faculty and graduate offices and conference rooms

imaging suite

research library and computer labs

classrooms, teaching laboratories, and research laboratories.

The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on the northeast corner of Martin Street and Ashland Avenue.

The building is slated for completion in summer 2021.