BASi closes acquisition of Pre-Clinical Research Services

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -Inotiv, the newly-rebranded contract research services business of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: BASI) has officially closed on the previously-announced deal to purchase Pre-Clinical Research Services Inc. As part of the transaction, the company also purchased the main facility and a parcel of surrounding property for $2,500,000.

The company says the extra land could allow for a future expansion of the facility. As a result of this partnership, officials say the clients of both companies will have access to more services including:

Pharmacology

Toxicology

Drug Metabolism

Pharmacokinetics

Bioanalysis

Intravascular Device and Structural Heart Models

Surgical and Medical Devices

Scientific and Regulatory Consulting

“I am pleased to announce the completion of our strategic agreement with PCRS and the new funding for our DMPK business, as we wrap up an exciting year of growth and evolution as a company,” said Robert Leasure, Jr., the company’s president and chief executive officer. “Becoming one with PCRS allows us to provide broader services by further expanding our toxicology business and allowing us to offer surgical services for pharmaceutical and medical device clients. We’re looking to the new year with optimism, as we continue to focus on providing our clients with the broad scope and right-sized solutions essential to their success, and an experience of high-touch care and collaboration.”