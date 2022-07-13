Inside INdiana Business

Beacon Health completes MRI addition at Granger hospital

The new MRI center includes a new wide-bore MRI scanner. (photo courtesy of Beacon Health System)

GRANGER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — South Bend-based Beacon Health System is marking the completion of a nearly $5 million addition to Beacon Granger Hospital. The health system announced Wednesday the new outpatient MRI Center will provide improved access to MRI services.

The 3,600-square-foot addition is located on the west side of the hospital. Beacon says the MRI Cneter provides advanced MRI scanning capabilities that benefit both physicians and patients.

The wide-bore scanner used in the center has more space designed to reduce claustrophobia among patients, as well as high magnet strength designed to make procedure times shorter.

“We decided to locate the MRI Center at Beacon Granger to offer our patients a convenient location in an outpatient setting,” Derek Taylor, director of imaging services at Beacon, said in written remarks. “We are excited to offer state-of-the-art equipment in a space where our MRI technologists will deliver a high level of service that patients can count on.”

Beacon Health says Mishawaka-based Radiology Inc. will read scans performed at the MRI Center at Beacon Granger, in addition to the health system’s other MRI centers throughout its network.