Beacon Health opens Granger hospital

GRANGER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Beacon Health System has opened the first small acute care hospital in the region with its Beacon Granger Hospital. The $25.8 million facility on Beacon Parkway has 32,800 square feet on nearly two acres.

The one-story building contains a 16-bed emergency department and eight in-patient beds. South Bend Emergency Physicians will provide emergency services.



“We started with a vision and applied our filter of clinical knowledge and experience to create a facility that would bring excellent care and convenience to the community,” said Medical Director Nicole Riordan. “We paid special attention to optimizing the patient experience, from adding new technologies to maximizing the usage of natural light. From a clinical perspective, it has been a satisfying and creative process to build a hospital from the ground up.”

Beacon Health System has more than 70 locations across the region.