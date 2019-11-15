Beam signing ceremony planned for Infosys Center

This week on Inside INdiana Business, Rick Cardwell, vice president and head of midwest region at Infosys sits down with Gerry Dick to discuss the company’s partnerships, hiring plans and features of the center.

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A significant milestone will be celebrated Friday with a beam signing ceremony for a 125,000-square-foot U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis. Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger will join local officials and executives from India-based Infosys, (NYSE: INFY) at 2 p.m. for the event as well as an update on the company’s hiring progress.

The company last year announced plans to invest an initial $35 million to establish a U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis to train its U.S. workers with 21st-century skills and increase its Indiana workforce to 3,000 by the end of 2023.

State, local and company officials broke ground on the project last year, with plans to prepare workers for technology jobs and help to revitalize the more than 55-acre site on the grounds of the old Indianapolis airport terminal with green and sustainable spaces.

The event will celebrate the company’s construction milestones, local hiring efforts and partnerships with academic institutions.

The center also houses an ITAR compliant facility, and a Security Operations Center which will be used for Cyber Defense.

