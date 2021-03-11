Beauty school investing in Carmel relocation

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Aveda Fredric’s Institute in Indianapolis has announced plans to relocate to Hamilton County. The cosmetology school, which is currently located inside Castleton Square Mall, says it is investing $2 million to establish a state-of-the-art facility at Merchant Square in Carmel.

The institute says the new location will feature a variety of amenities, including a student salon floor, student spa oasis and a nail spa. It will also have six classroom spaces for both in-person and virtual learning.

“We put a lot of thought into the functionality of this new facility. We operate at a high standard for environmental and community care that demonstrates authenticity to the Aveda Mission,” President Patrick Thompson said in a news release. “Our biggest challenge was combining a luxurious upscale experience for our guests with a top-notch educational facility. The end result is a thoughtful and highly-functional design that enhances the student, guest, and team member experience.”

The school’s website says its program is designed to not only give students the professional techniques they need, but also business-building skills to create successful entrepreneurs in hair, skin and nail esthetics, makeup and total body wellness.

The new location is slated to open next month.