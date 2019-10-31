Bedel to lead new tourism agency

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch have selected Elaine Bedel as secretary and chief executive officer of the newly-created Indiana Destination Development Corp. Bedel currently serves as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The IDDC was established earlier this year through the passage of House Enrolled Act 1115 as a quasi public-private agency. It will replace the existing Indiana Office of Tourism Development and the governor’s office says it will be able to raise its own funds, which increases its ability to be competitive.

“Elaine will excel as Indiana’s first chief destination officer to bring our public and private sectors together to best tell Indiana’s story,” Holcomb said in a news release. “In her new role, Elaine will work collaboratively to develop marketing strategies that will enhance economic development, attract new talent to our workforce and enhance our state’s profile as a great destination for visitors.”

As part of the establishment of the IDDC, the governor appoints a director for the agency. The corporation will be governed by a seven-member board, which will include Crouch, serving as Holcomb’s designee, the IEDC president or their designee, and five members from the private sector tourism industry, who will be appointed by the governor.

Misty Weisensteiner, who currently leads the IOTD, will continue in her role until the changeover, at which point she will transition to the IDDC and report directly to Bedel. Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger will assume the responsibilities as president of the IEDC.