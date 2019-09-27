Bedford company details growth plans

BEDFORD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A manufacturer of reusable sewn fabric packaging products is growing in Lawrence County. Indiana Fabric Solutions Inc. is investing $2 million to add 25,000 square feet of space at its Bedford facility and create 15 jobs.

The Lawrence County Economic Growth Council says the investment also includes the addition of new equipment, which will allow the company to diversify its product offerings, as well as reduce lead time and transportation costs. Some of the new products the company will be able to produce include thermoformed plastics and laser-fabricated metal sheet components.

The company primarily provides products to the automotive industry, but owner Angie McCullough says the expansion will allow it to serve different sectors.

“We’re excited to expand and grow the company because we believe it will bring more opportunities to our community,” McCullough said in a news release. “One of those opportunities is with the Department of Defense. We have completed the initial steps to participate within this important industry and see great growth potential for our company while providing services and support to the warfighter.”

The new jobs, according to the company, will include machine operators and material handlers. McCullough says Bedford has a great workforce with a strong pool of candidates from which to choose.

The new space and product lines are expected to be operational by the beginning of next year.