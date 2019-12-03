Bennett to lead Aqua Indiana as president

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) -Indianapolis-based Aqua Indiana has named the successor of former President Thomas Bruns, who will retire at the end of the year after 15 years at the company. Kari Bennett, who previously served as commissioner for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, will fill the role.

Bennett will report to Colleen Arnold, deputy chief operating officer of Aqua America.

In her new role, Bennett will lead the Indiana team and represent Aqua in state government interactions and in the communities Aqua serves. She will also plan and lead utility acquisition opportunities across the state. Bruns says he will remain with the company through the end of 2019 to help transition Bennett into her role.

“Kari brings extensive regulated utility experience and an environmental science and legal background that uniquely positions her to lead our water and wastewater business in Indiana,” said Arnold. “She will be a fundamental asset to Aqua Indiana as we look to continue our growth in the state and execute on our mission to deliver earth’s most essential resource to our customers.”

Bennett was previously the general counsel for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and served as the executive director of customer experience at the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a nonprofit, member-based organization that delivers electric power.