Berry Global adding to Odon facility

ODON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Evansville-based Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is looking to grow its presence in Daviess County. The Daviess County Economic Development Corp. says the company plans to add 40,000 square feet to its blown film operations in Odon and create 11 jobs.

Specific financial details of the project were not released, however the organization says it will be a “multi-million-dollar expansion.”

“Berry Global’s decision is incredibly positive both for the Town of Odon and Daviess County – this expansion of their existing facility and production capacity makes strong strategic sense for all parties involved,” Bryant Niehoff, executive director of the DCEDC, said in a news release. “The nearby I-69 Exit 76 provides excellent supply chain and distribution connectivity for the company, and we look forward to the extended workforce expansion in the region.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Berry Global up to $100,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.

Berry Global manufactures a wide variety of plastics, specialty nonwoven, and tape and adhesive products for a number of different industries.