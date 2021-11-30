Inside INdiana Business

Berry Global responds to call for ‘comprehensive review’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Evansville-based Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is responding to a letter from Ancora Holdings Group LLC. The Cleveland-based company, which owns 1% of Berry’s outstanding shares, says Berry’s board of directors should begin a comprehensive review of “strategic alternatives,” including a possible sale, following what it claims are “several years of share price underperformance.”

In its letter, Ancora says Berry’s announcement last week of plans to repurchase $50 million in outstanding common stock is “an insult to investors,” adding the amount is “wholly insufficient” and Berry’s board did not increase its existing authorization.

“Shareholders have historically suffered as the Company, which was previously saddled with immense debt, pursued deals with excessively high leverage ratios, causing its shares to trade at an acute discount,” Ancora said. “But even now that the Company’s leverage ratio is within its target range, its shares still continue to underperform the market.”

Ancora says it has spoken to other shareholders who also believe “they may be best served by seeing the Company sold to one of the many well-capitalized financial sponsors and strategic buyers in the marketplace.”

Other alternatives identified by Ancora include the Berry board expanding its repurchase authorization to $1 billion. The company also suggests funding share repurchases through a sale-leaseback transaction.

You can view Ancora’s full letter by clicking here.

In response, Berry said while it is not in its policy to comment on interactions with specific shareholders, members of Berry’s management team have held several discussions with Ancora representatives over the past year.