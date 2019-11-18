Bethel University approves athletic facility

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Bethel University Board of Trustees has approved a new $3.9 million campus athletic training facility. Construction is set to begin in the spring and be done by the end of 2020. Funding for the facility was fueled by Bethel’s GROW campaign, with $284,000 still being sought for equipment and furniture.

The new building will offer training space and equipment for track and field and will allow all student-athletes training space by opening up other facilities formerly used by the track and field teams.



“Having a home for our track and field athletes to practice will free up space in the Wiekamp Athletic Center, allowing us to use that space for additional teams and student life activities,” said Athletic Director Tony Natali.



The facility will feature a 100-meter straight track, pole vaulting areas, shot put and discus areas and exercise space. The new center comes after donor-funded projects, including new computer science labs and the Van and Jean Gates Welcome Center on campus in the past year.