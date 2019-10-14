BetIndiana to launch mobile sportsbook

OAK BROOK, IL (Inside INdiana Business) — USA Sports Gaming LLC has announced plans to launch BetIndiana mobile sportsbook in connection with Spectacle Entertainment. The Indianapolis-based Spectacle owns and runs the Majestic Star Casino in Gary. The launch is pending approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

The company has billed their new offering “Your Hometown Sportsbook” and will offer betting action on worldwide events via a mobile device.

“This is the perfect partnership for us,” said Frank Ignatius, president & founder of USA Sports Gaming. “Like BetIndiana, Spectacle Entertainment is an independent operator in the gaming industry, born in the Midwest and connected to our local markets. We see great synergy here and we’re confident we will provide bettors in Indiana with a book unlike any other in the state.”



Majestic Star will debut a BetIndiana sports lounge to allow fans to watch games and make mobile device wagers. The long-term deal will allow BetIndiana to continue to operate as a mobile sportsbook for Spectacle Entertainment’s planned land-based casino in Gary. Bettors will also have access to sports wagering news at their companion site BetIndianaNews.com.

“We are extremely pleased to sign this agreement with Majestic Star to launch our BetIndiana mobile product,” Ignatius said. In addition to Indiana, we are making plans to operate in several other markets around the country, as more and more states legalize sports betting.”