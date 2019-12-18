Big Indiana law firm merging again

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A well-known law firm in downtown Indianapolis has announced a merger with a Philadelphia-based firm. Faegre Baker Daniels says the merger with Drinker Biddle & Reath will become official in February.

The combined firm will be known as Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and will consist of more than 1,300 attorneys and consultants in 22 offices in the U.S., China and the United Kingdom. The firm will become one of the 50 largest law firms in the country, based on size and projected gross revenue of nearly $1 billion, according to Faegre Drinker.

“Faegre Baker Daniels’ growth strategy has always focused on attracting and retaining top talent, and providing the counsel and collaboration required to help our clients meet their business objectives,” said Tom Froehle, managing partner for Faegre Baker Daniels. “We believe that a combination with Drinker Biddle advances these objectives for our firm, and we look forward to sharing the enhanced capabilities of a combined platform with our clients.”

As a result of the merger, the two firms will combine offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. FaegreBD’s D.C.-based advisory and advocacy division, Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting, will be rebranded as Faegre Drinker consulting.

The combined firm will be co-chaired by Froehle and Drinker Biddle Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andy Kassner. The executive team will also include Faegre Baker Daniels partners David Barrett, Gina Kastel and Jack Sperber, as well as Drinker Biddle partners Bill Connolly and Judy Reich. Drinker Biddle Chief Operating Officer Jane Koehl will remain as COO of the combined firm.

“This strategic combination allows us to stay true to our shared values while leveraging the considerable resources of the new firm to deliver to clients the sophisticated solutions and exceptional service that they expect,” Froehle and Kassner said in a joint statement. “The broader platform will accelerate our investments in talent, technology and innovation to provide improved service and greater value to clients.”

Faegre Baker Daniels’ roots date back to the 1860s, when it was founded by former Vice President Thomas Hendricks, who would later become governor of Indiana, and Indiana Attorney General Oscar Hord. The firm was renamed Baker & Daniels in 1889, a name it kept until 2012, except for a brief period between 1938 and 1944, according to the firm’s website.

Baker & Daniels merged with Faegre & Benson in 2012 to form Faegre Baker Daniels.