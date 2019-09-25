Big Red Liquors partners with TWG

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Bloomington-based Big Red Liquors, the largest package liquor store chain in Indiana, is selling its assets to an affiliate of Indianapolis-based TWG Development. Big Red Liquors employs more than 500 Hoosiers in its 59 retail locations.

Big Red Liquors founder Mark McAlister will continue to be an owner, along with President Don Rix, TWG Chief Executive Officer Tony Knoble, and Chief Operating Officer Justin Collins.

TWG is a real estate development, management and construction expertise company. The company operates in eleven states nationwide.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tony, Justin and Don to the ownership team of Indiana’s largest independent package retail operation,” said McAlister. “Tony and his team have built a thriving real estate development, management, and construction company in Indianapolis. He will bring the same commitment to innovation and excellence to Big Red Liquors that he has instilled in TWG.”

Big Red Liquors owns and operates retail locations in Bloomington, Indianapolis, Speedway, Fishers, Greenwood, Westfield, Terre Haute, Martinsville, Camby, McCordsville, Carmel, French Lick, Brownsburg and Bedford.