Bill to name post office after Ernie Pyle

DANA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Ernest “Ernie” Pyle will be remembered with the renaming of the Dana, Indiana post office in his honor.

Pyle served as a war correspondent in Indiana and overseas during World War II and was killed on April 18, 1945 while reporting on the U.S. Army 305th Infantry Regiment.

U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) introduced the legislation this week.

“Naming the Dana post office after Ernie Pyle is one way to honor the important contributions of this celebrated war correspondent who made a lasting impact on American journalism,” said Senator Young. “I’m proud to join with my Indiana colleagues to pay tribute to this Hoosier hero.”

Pyle studied journalism at Indiana University and began his career at LaPorte’s The Daily Herald. Pyle worked with soldiers in the field to produce work commemorating their courage and sacrifice. Pyle was posthumously awarded the Medal for Merit and the Purple Heart.